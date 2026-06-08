Entertainment News | Arshad Warsi Set to Take on Double Role for Dark Comedy Crime Thriller 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Actor Arshad Warsi is all set to step into a double role for the upcoming dark comedy crime thriller 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana'.

Arshad will be seen taking on the challenge of portraying two lookalike men whose lives become unexpectedly and dangerously intertwined, setting the stage for a chaotic tale of crime, deception, and dark humour.

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'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' explores themes of greed, desperation, love, and the consequences of one seemingly perfect decision gone terribly wrong.

"It follows the life of Jeevan and his wife Yojana, a couple struggling under mounting debt. Their fortunes seem set to change when they discover Bheema, a stranger who looks exactly like Jeevan. What begins as a seemingly foolproof plan to fake Jeevan's death and claim an insurance payout soon spirals out of control when the man presumed dead turns out to have ties to a dangerous diamond-smuggling network," as per a press release from the makers.

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Speaking about the film, director Abhishek Dogra shared, "Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a film about ordinary people making one extraordinary, catastrophic decision and then spending the rest of the film paying for it. The genre is dark comedy, but the heart of it is very human. Greed, desperation, love, and the terrible momentum of a lie you can't stop telling. Arshad brings both men to life with a precision that constantly surprised us on set."

Produced by Anshu Mishra under the banners of Star Beam Ventures Ltd (formerly BlueGod Entertainment Ltd), 'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' has wrapped production.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film features a talented cast including Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Bijendra Kala.

'Jeevan Bheema Yojana' is slated to release in Monsoon 2026. (ANI)

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