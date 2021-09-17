Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Actor Arshad Warsi has been working hard to bulk up for his role in a new project.

On Friday, Arshad took to Instagram and shared a picture of him flaunting his bulging muscles.

"Long way to go, but getting in shape for my next project," he captioned the post.

Fans have gone gaga over Arshad's physical transformation.

"Hot," a user commented.

"Super body," another one wrote.

As Arshad did not disclose the name of the project, many social media users assumed that he is trying to get in shape for the second season of his hit show 'Asur'.

"Lgta h Sir is baar ASUR se direct hand to hand combat krenge #Amazing, an Instagram user commented.

"Asur 2?" another user asked.

Directed by Oni Sen, 'Asur' revolves around one's battle against good and evil. It combined the genres of mythological fiction and thriller. (ANI)

