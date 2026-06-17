Entertainment News | Asees Kaur Comes Up with Punjabi Romantic Track 'Gal Dil Di'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Singer Asees Kaur has come up with a new Punjabi romantic track titled 'Gal Dil Di'.

The music video features television stars Isha Malviya and Vishal Pandey. The story follows two strangers who fall in love at first glance and gradually discover the beauty of young love blooming into a heartwarming romance.

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Talking about the song Asees Kaur in a press note said "Punjab has showered so much love to all my romance songs, that my soft romance genre came into spotlight cause of this audience, because of Apsraa with Jaani, Gal Karke, Pani Di Gal and more. This is my first one with Isha & Vishal and they've added so much spark to the romance."

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Isha Malviya shared, "We had a lot of fun shooting Gal Dil Di. Mujhe umeed hai ki jitne dil se humne yeh gaana shoot kiya hai, woh aap tak bhi pahunche! The vision behind the project is amazing, Asees' voice is beautiful, and Vishal and I share good chemistry on screen. We hope the audience loves it."

Vishal Pandey added, "It was a lovely experience working with Isha, Asees, and the entire team. We wrapped up the song shoot in just one day. This was my first time working with Isha, and I didn't expect us to share such amazing chemistry on screen. You guys are in for a treat!"

The lyrics are penned by AB Shayar, with music production by Daddy Beats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)