Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Singer-actor Ashlee Simpson, who has been long gone from the music world since the late 2000s, gave a surprising and sentimental performance at Demi Lovato's "Holy Fvck" tour stop in Los Angeles Friday night.

According to Variety, Simpson's 2004 hit single 'La La,' from her debut album 'Autobiography,' began to play as Lovato was ending up a performance of her own pop song, 'La La Land.'

As Simpson entered the stage for the duet, Lovato pleaded with the yelling crowd to "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson." Simpson made an upbeat entrance while singing every word of the flirtatious alt-pop song with a punch. She wore a similar black and silver outfit to Lovato's.

Simpson and Lovato both sang the song's final notes while squatting to round out the performance. Lovato then extended her arms in a hug as they both hugged and said, "I love you." Later, as her supporters cheered her return to the stage, Simpson posted videos of the event on her Instagram and Twitter handles.

Although few would have predicted it, Simpson would be performing alongside Lovato later that evening. Prior to Lovato's performance at the YouTube Theater, Simpson tweeted that she had "a surprise" in store for L.A. fans. The former pop queen, who discreetly left the music world after releasing her final solo album in 2008 to concentrate on parenting and unrelated ventures, hasn't made much of an impact. In 2018-19, she made a brief comeback for a few shows and an EP with her co-star on a reality programme, husband Evan Ross.

However, Wednesday's surprise appearance was fitting as Lovato has long been a fan of the alt-pop singer. Lovato took to Twitter to say, "I wish Ashlee Simpson would do another album" all the way back in 2009; fans are still waiting.

On the U.S. leg of their tour, which will last through the start of November, Lovato is presently promoting the release of her own new album, "Holy Fvck." Furthermore, she has two performances planned for Canada. (ANI)

