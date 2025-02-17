Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): The much anticipated trailer of 'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal' is here, offering a hilarious yet thought-provoking take on urbanisation, modernity, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships. The film will be available to stream on Jio Hotstar from February 21.

'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal' is directed by Seemaa Desai, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Parag Desai under the production house - Jio Studios, Merry Go Round Studios and Mumbai Talkeez, 'Kaushaljis vs Kaushal' follows the journey of 27-year-old Yug Kaushal, who moves to Delhi, leaving behind his small-town roots in Kannauj.

Also Read | Is Mawra Hocane Part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2'? Pakistani Actress Would Love To Return in Fan Favourite Romantic Drama's Sequel, but....

Yug's life takes a surprising turn when his parents adopt a 'modern' mindset and consider mutual separation, leaving his life in chaos. The newly released trailer gives audiences a sneak peek into the film's heartwarming narrative. It blends comedy with drama in a way that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Ashutosh Rana, who plays the role of Mr Kaushal in the film, shared his excitement for the film and explained the intricate details of his character.

Also Read | JioHostar Plans: Check Pricing, Features, Device Support, Duration of Subscription Plans of India's Biggest Streaming Platform.

"This film is a delightful take on relationships, love, and the modern complexities of marriage. Playing Mr. Kaushal was an absolute joy. He is a rare combination of an accountant who loves qawwali. He's a character full of quirks, emotions, and humour, and I can't wait for audiences to witness this unique family drama. What makes it even more special is that it's coming to JioHotstar, bringing this laughter-filled rollercoaster straight to your screens. Get ready for a heartwarming, entertaining, and utterly relatable ride!"

Sheeba Chaddha shared, " This film takes a humorous yet heartfelt look at marriage, relationships, and the importance of rediscovering love even when it seems lost. I had the best time bringing her to life, and I hope the audience laughs, cries, and sees a bit of themselves in her journey. "

Pavail Gulati plays the lead role in the film. He expressed his gratitude to producer Umesh Shukla for trusting him with the character of Yug Kaushal in the film.

"I thank Umesh sir for trusting me with Yug's character. When I heard the story, from Seemaa ma'am it resonated with me so much that I knew I had to be a part of it. I'm grateful to her for this opportunity. I am sure audiences, especially the younger generation will see their own struggles reflected in Yug's story."

Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars actors Grusha Kapoor, Yash Chaturvedi, Neha Panda, and Deeksha Joshi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)