Entertainment News | Asia Argento to Be Honoured with Lifetime Achievement at Locarno Film Festival 2026

Washington DC [US], June 16 (ANI): The Locarno Film Festival will honour the Italian actress and director Asia Argento with its lifetime achievement award dedicated to creative pioneers, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, she will present the most recent film in which she stars, Jorge Thielen Armand's 'Death Has No Master,' at the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema and will receive the award on August 13 in the lakeside town's 6,500-seat outdoor Piazza Grande venue.

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Argento made her onscreen debut as a child in Lamberto Bava's 'Demons 2' (1986) and subsequently appeared in Nanni Moretti's 'Palombella rossa' (1989); hit comic Carlo Verdone's 'Perdiamoci di vista' (1994); and Italy-based Peter Del Monte's 'Traveling Companion' (1996).

Argento started working with her father in 'Trauma' (1993), followed by her turn in 'The Stendhal Syndrome' (1996).

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In the international arena, Argento's vast body of work as an actress comprises collaborations with Patrice Chereau in 'Queen Margot'; Abel Ferrara in 'New Rose Hotel' and 'Go Go Tales'; Gus Van Sant in 'Last Days'; George A. Romero in 'Land of the Dead'; Sofia Coppola in 'Marie Antoinette'; Olivier Assayas in 'Boarding Gate'; and Catherine Breillat in 'The Last Mistress'.

She has starred in blockbusters such as 'xXx', directed by Rob Cohen, and thrillers like Olivier Megaton's 'The Red Siren'.

In tandem with her acting career, Argento has directed several films, starting with her semi-autobiographical debut 'Scarlet Diva' followed by 'The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things' and 'Misunderstood' with Charlotte Gainsbourg.

In a statement, Locarno artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro praised her as "an artist who has always managed to reimagine what it means to make films, constantly challenging herself and taking personal risks," as quoted by Variety.

The 79th edition of the Locarno fest will run from August 5 to 15. (ANI)

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