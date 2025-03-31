Dispur (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday lauded Vicky Kaushal's latest film 'Chhaava'.

"The 2025 Hindi film #Chhava chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his resistance against Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's oppressive regime. The film vividly portrays the atrocities committed under Aurangzeb's rule," Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The Laxman Utekar directorial, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

While praising the film, Biswa recalled that under the leadership of General Lachit Barphukan, the Ahom Kingdom defeated the Mughal forces

"It also showcases Sambhaji's unwavering defiance, culminating in his brutal execution. Assam's history mirrors this narrative of resilience. In 1671, under the leadership of General Lachit Barphukan, the Ahom Kingdom achieved a decisive victory over the Mughal forces," he added.

"The Battle of Saraighat effectively halted Aurangzeb's expansion into Assam. This triumph exemplified the region's steadfast resistance against imperial aggression. Furthermore, Assam's legacy of defiance extends to earlier victorious confrontations. Maharaja Prithu of Kamarupa successfully repelled notorious Turkish invader Bakhtiyar Khilji who destroyed Nalanda University. Employing strategic tactics, his forces safeguarded Assam's sovereignty, underscoring the enduring spirit of resistance that defines the region's history," Biswa shared.

Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film, surpassing his previous blockbusters: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', 'Sam Bahadur', 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi.

PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai."

He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

Responding to this honour, Vicky Kaushal shared PM Modi's remarks on Instagram, writing, "Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji. #Chhaava." (ANI)

