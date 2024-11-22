Entertainment News | Assam CM Himanta Sarma Attends Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' in Assam.

Agency News ANI| Nov 22, 2024 11:48 PM IST
Entertainment News | Assam CM Himanta Sarma Attends Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' in Assam.

State cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs were also present at the screening of the film.

The film is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the star cast of the film 'The Sabarmati Report'.

In the visuals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen interacting with Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey and others.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently attended the screening of the film at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After watching the film on Thursday, Sawant sent best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the whole team of 'The Sabarmati Report' via a phone call falicitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM said yesterday while speaking with Ektaa Kapoor.

The Goa Chief Minister futher said he is considering giving the film a tax-free status in the State.

"After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa; we will implement this decision in a few days. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work," he told ANI.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

