Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he has instructed the State Director General of Police (DGP) to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the untimely demise of singer and Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Taking to his X handle, Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.

He wrote, "In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police."

"The viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for detailed examination. The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity," added CM Sarma.

On Tuesday, the second post-mortem of legendary singer Zubeen Garg was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The post-mortem was carried out in the presence of AIIMS doctors, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Pate. The singer's mortal remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex before being taken for the final rites.

Earlier, the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has prohibited Syamkanu Mahanta, the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, from holding functions or festivals within Assam.

Taking to X, he informed, "The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam."

He further said that the government will not extend financial support in any form to events linked with Mahanta.

"Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly," he said in the post.

CM Sarma also said, "The State Government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner."

Shyamkanu Mahanta is the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg was also invited.

Mahanta took Zubeen Garg to Singapore for the event, where the 52-year-old icon of Assam died on September 19 after a drowning incident.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddharth Sharma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta at different police stations across the state, and the Assam Government has directed the CID to investigate all the FIRs.

Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, located on the outskirts of Guwahati. The funeral drew thousands of fans and admirers, with many visibly emotional as they paid their final respects to the artist fondly known as 'Goldie' among close friends and family.

The final rites were performed by Garg's sister, Palme Borthakur, while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears, bidding farewell. A gun salute was accorded to the late artist as part of the state honours. (ANI)

