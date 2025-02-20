Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): The stage is set for a spectacular display of Assam's rich cultural heritage as Jhumoir artists from 27 districts of the state prepare to perform at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on February 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega event, part of the Jhumoir Binandini programme.

The performers include 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians, all of whom will come together to showcase the traditional Jhumoir dance of Assam.

The event is part of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative, which aims to promote the state's cultural heritage and investment potential.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials to review the final preparations for the event.

He emphasized the need for seamless arrangements and instructed officials to ensure the smooth execution of all aspects of the event.

The Jhumoir Binandini programme is a significant event in Assam's cultural calendar, and this year's performance is expected to be the largest and most spectacular yet.

With the Prime Minister in attendance, the event is expected to showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage to a national audience.

Earlier, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal also shared his excitement about the programme.

"8,000 participants will gather to celebrate 200 years of the tea industry, marking the occasion with a traditional Jhumoir dance performance. The event will feature a spectacular dance performance, which will be attended by the Honorable Prime Minister of India, who will join the 8,000-strong crowd to witness this captivating dance," he said.

He further said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that the Honorable Prime Minister will be present at the program, which commemorates 200 years of tea gardens in Assam. The event will also be attended by numerous dignitaries from across the country, industrialists, and people from India and abroad." (ANI)

