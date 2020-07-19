Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): Haruma Miura, Japanese film, TV and stage actor, known for playing Eren Jaegar in the adventure drama 'Attack on Titan', was found dead, according to local news reports in The Japan Times and Kyodo News. He was 30.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlets reported that Miura was found unresponsive at his home in Minato Ward, Tokyo on Saturday and that he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Born in Tokyo's Tsuchiura in 1990, Miura began his career on television in several Japanese language series such as ' Ima, Ai ni Yukimasu' and mini-series including 'Unfair'.

The actor's early film credits include 'Catch a Wave and Children', while later he appeared in TV shows including 'The Last Cinderella', 'Never Let Me Go,' 'Adult School', 'Dying Eye' and 'Two Weeks.'

For his role in 'Eien no 0' {The Fighter Pilot), Miura was nominated for an award from the Japanese Academy in 2013.

On stage, Miura appeared as a drag queen in the 2016 Japanese adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Kinky Boots'.

Most recently, Miura had been filming 'Brave: Gunjyo Senki' and the action thriller 'Ghost Hunt'. (ANI)

