Entertainment News | Aubrey Plaza Debuts Baby Bump with Partner Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Actor Aubrey Plaza made a glowing appearance at the 2026 Tony Awards, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

Plaza was accompanied by her partner, Christopher Abbott, and they twinned in matching black-and-white ensembles. Notably, Plaza and Abbott's Sunday appearance marks their first red carpet arrival since it was reported in April that the couple were expecting their first child.

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For the outing, the mom-to-be stepped out in a floor-length black dress featuring thin shoulder straps and a deep V-neckline. Her outfit has a vertical white pinstripe design. Plaza completed her look with minimal jewellery and open hair.

On the other hand, Christopher Abbott sported a black jacket with a white shirt, a black tie, and a white pocket square.

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At the Awards, Plaza supported Abbott, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a play for Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman'.

In April this year, a source revealed that Plaza is expecting her first child with her partner, Chris Abbott.

"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year. They feel very blessed," the source told People.

The couple has previously worked together, co-starring in the 2020 film 'Black Bear', as well in the off-Broadway revival of 'Danny and the Deep Blue Sea' from October 2023 to January 2024.

In a rare comment about her pregnancy during the SmartLess podcast in April, with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes.

"Well, there's a baby inside of me. I've always wanted to see what that's all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing," she said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Plaza appeared at the Paris Fashion Week, where she kept her baby under wraps. (ANI)

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