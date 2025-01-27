Entertainment News | Author Juno Dawson Comes on Board for 'Doctor Who'

Agency News ANI| Jan 27, 2025 09:54 PM IST
Juno Dawson (Image source: Instagram)

Los Angeles [US], January 27 (ANI): Author Juno Dawson has come on board for 'Doctor Who'.

Dawson, who pens a Doctor Who spin-off podcast, is one of a number of new faces joining Russell T Davies' regenerated series, also including Pete McTighe, Inua Ellams and Sharma Angel-Walfall, as per Deadline.

Dawson is a best-selling author whose works include This Book is Gay and Her Majesty's Royal Coven. Her Doctor Who: Redacted BBC podcast features former Doctor Jodie Whittaker and is about a group caught in a supernatural conspiracy as they learn that everyone who's ever met the Doctor is disappearing and being forgotten.

Excited about the project, Dawson said, "I started watching Doctor Who with my grandma when I was ten-years-old in the 1990s. From writing fan-fiction for an audience of one, to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can't wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season."

Dawson has joined 'Doctor Who' alongside McTighe, who is a writer and EP on the forthcoming The War Between The Land And The Sea - the first major spin-off to emerge from Davies' 'Whoniverse' starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey. McTighe has created, written or EP'd dramas including A Discovery of Witches and The Pact. (ANI)

