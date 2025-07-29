Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): The official trailer for James Cameron's 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is finally here.

A third installment in the beloved fantasy epic franchise, the film will take audiences back to the magical world of Pandora, this time with two new tribes - the Ash People, who are led by the fierce Varang (Oona Chaplin) and the Wind Traders.

While not much has been revealed about the Ash People and Varang's motive, the trailer clearly marks a stark departure from 2022's 'The Way of Water', where viewers were treated to the underwater world of the Metkayina clan.

It also offers a glimpse of a tense confrontation between Varang and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), with the fiery leader declaring, "Your goddess has no dominion here."

Taking centrestage are Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri as they lead the fight against the Ash People clan. At one point, Sully could be seen warning Neytiri about the consequences of the upcoming war. The young Spider also appears to be stuck amid the clashes.

It also suggests that Jake Sully would be captured by the humans.

Besides Worthington and Saldana, the returning cast members are Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss among others.

With a screenplay from Cameron alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' will be released on December 19, 2025, in six languages across the country, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The trailer was dropped in a quick move after it was leaked online. It was first unveiled at the CinemaCon in April this year and was then exclusively launched in theatres with the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

As confirmed by James Cameron, 'Fire and Ash' will be longer than the previous installment, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmaker presently has five Avatar films in plans.

While Avatar 4 is set for December 2029, the fifth part will come out in December 2031. (ANI)

