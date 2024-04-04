Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): 'Awara Paagal Deewana' actor Aarti Chabria is all set to embrace motherhood. She and her husband Visharad Beedassy are expecting their first child.

The 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' actor shared the news with her fans through a sweet post on her Instagram handle. She looked gorgeous in the video, wearing a black dress that was off-the-shoulder and a necklace with an emerald pendant. The actor proudly flaunted her baby bump with a beaming smile.

Sharing the exciting news, she captioned the post, "This is where I've been.... Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real life role of my LIFE (red-heart emoji) #goodnews #blessings"

Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest"

Fans also reacted to the post. One of them mentioned, "Congratulations to the most beautiful lady....take care of your health."

While another wrote, "Oh wow!!! How exciting...Congrats to you n Vish"

Another fan commented, "Big Big congratulations to you, Vish and the whole family"

Aarti Chabria is known for her roles in films like 'Lajja', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Partner', and 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Raja Bhaiya', 'Teesri Aankh: The Hidden Camera', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Milenge Milenge' and 'Dus Tola'.

In 2019, she married Visharad Beedassy, an Australian chartered accountant, at a private wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (ANI)

