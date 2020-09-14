Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday congratulated filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane after his masterpiece 'The Disciple' was honoured with Best Screenplay award at Venice International Film Festival.

After bagging the FIPRESCI award at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, whose closing ceremony was held on Saturday, Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' has received the second award which is a landmark in the history of Indian cinema. 'The Disciple' is the first Indian film to have been selected in a major competition category at a European film festival in 20 years.

Khurrana, who is the poster boy of content cinema in India, took to his Instagram Story to congratulate the film-maker Tamhane. He wrote, "The Disciple has bagged the prestigious FIPRESCI award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival! It is also the first Indian film in 30 years to do so! Congratulations Chaitanya Tamhane! The entire nation is proud of you!"

'The Disciple' was premiered last week at the prestigious festival. The Marathi film is about personal and professional experiences of a Hindustani classical singer. The film is the first Indian movie in 20 years to be chosen for the main competition of a European film festival (Cannes, Venice, Berlin) after Mira Nair's 'Monsoon Wedding' in Venice in 2001.

'The Disciple' is Tamhane's follow-up to his debut feature 'Court', which was screened in the Orizzonti (Horizons) category at Venice in 2016. Four-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuoron is serving as executive producer on 'The Disciple'. (ANI)

