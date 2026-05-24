Entertainment News | Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Union Sports Minister at 75th Fit India Sundays Cycle Event in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Ahmedabad, as the nationwide fitness initiative has marked Commonwealth Games Day with large-scale participation across the country.

The celebration took place at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, where thousands of cyclists, athletes, youth volunteers and fitness enthusiasts participated in the themed event, "A New Icon for a Fitter India - Pedalling to 2030".

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Speaking at the event, Ayushmann Khurrana said he felt "great" to be associated once again with the Fit India Movement.

"I feel great, this is my second initiative with the Fit India Movement... Sundays on Cycle is an amazing initiative... I think it is a fun exercise that will bring a lot of community outside," the actor said.

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He also spoke about India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and described it as a proud moment for the country.

"The Commonwealth Games 2030, which is going to be held in India, is a matter of pride for us to host such a big, international event. You need very good infrastructure, and what can be better than Gujarat? I am glad that this campaign has been taken up by the Prime Minister, and the Commonwealth Games are being held in India," he added.

The 75th edition of the cycling initiative has been organised across more than 8,000 locations nationwide on May 24 and has been positioned as one of the country's biggest community-driven celebrations of fitness and sports. According to a press release, the event has served as a tribute to India's sporting ambitions and the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Mansukh Mandaviya led the Ahmedabad celebrations alongside Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi. The Union Minister said the event aims to unite the entire sporting ecosystem and create awareness among young people.

"The entire country has been buoyed at the thought of India hosting the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2030. On May 24, we celebrated it in a very big way to bring everybody in the sports ecosystem together, sports fans, athletes, coaches and the entire sporting ecosystem, to celebrate India winning the CWG bid as well as preparing for it," Mandaviya has said.

The Ahmedabad event has also featured several Commonwealth and Olympic medallists, including hockey players Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur and Sonika Tandi, shooters Ankur Mittal and Anjum Moudgil, and badminton player Trupti Murgunde.

Across the country, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and public representatives have participated in similar cycling events to promote fitness and sports culture.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse attended celebrations in Guwahati, while former wrestler Babita Phogat has joined the event in Dharamsala. Former hockey player Saba Anjum has also participated in Mumbai.

Launched on December 17, 2024, under the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has expanded rapidly across the country. Organisers have said the initiative has already reached more than 3.07 lakh locations, engaged over 50 lakh cyclists and connected with more than 7 crore Indians through on-ground activities and digital outreach.

The campaign has continued to broaden its focus beyond cycling by incorporating Yoga, Zumba, rope skipping, recreational sports and wellness activities to make fitness more accessible and inclusive for people across age groups. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)