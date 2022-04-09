Mumbai [Maharashtra], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', shed light on misunderstood aspects surrounding Trans people, has opened up about his film line-up for this year.

The actor stated that he will be "bringing the best of content" for people to watch on the big screen. His 2022 movie line-up includes Anubhav 'Anek', Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L. Rai's 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Khurrana said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

He further talked about his first release of 2022, 'Anek'. "It's a project that's extremely close to my heart and it's a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences," he said.

"It will explore what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise a hard-hitting question - 'what does it take to be called an Indian?'" added Khurrana.

About 'Doctor G' and 'Action Hero', Ayushmann revealed that the former deals with a "subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner."

He said the other film is "super fresh, zany and quirky". "I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India."

"Overall, I'm thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that's novel for the big screen," concluded Khurrana. (ANI)

