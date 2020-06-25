New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, after his phenomenal performance in the runaway hit 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', a remake of Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham', revealed that he has not watched the original film yet, because of a lesson he learnt from actor Aamir Khan.

Khurrana explained that he learned "something huge" from the superstar [Khan] even before he stepped into Bollywood and the invaluable lesson has helped him in his journey to stardom.

Talking about the 2017 released romantic-comedy film, the 'Bala' actor said that he still has not watched the original, and noted it as his "method" for going for a script. If a remake movie is offered to him, the actor will just go by reading the script and not watch the original.

And this way of going by script, and not watching the original is something Khurana learned from megastar Aamir Khan.

"I learnt this from Aamir Khan. I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for 'Ghajini'. I asked him this question - 'How is the film different from the original' and he said 'I've not seen the original one!' I was really fascinated. He said that I had read the script and it was great! So, I took that cue from him and I found that to be a great lesson!," Khurrana said.

"Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions, they are lost in the translation and it happens more than often. Also, I get quite inspired by an actor when I'm watching the original film. So, it's difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that," the 35-year-old actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana has previously expressed his admiration for the 'Dangal' actor, his work, and how he is always "learning" from him.

"He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of Dangal and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought," Khurrana added. (ANI)

