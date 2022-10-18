Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra celebrated four years of their blockbuster film 'Badhaai Ho' on Tuesday.

The 'Article 15' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel which contained clips from the movie.

Also Read | Banni Chow Home Delivery SPOILER: Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Actress Riya Sharma To Enter Show, Cause Love Trouble For Banni and Yuvan!.

Sharing the reel, he wrote, "Badhaai Ho kyunki #4YearsOfBadhaaiHo @iamitrsharma @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @sanyamalhotra_ @jungleepictures @pictureschrome@badhaaihofilm."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2OWR2In3c/?hl=en

Also Read | 9 Years of Shahid: Rajkumar Rao Celebrates Hansal Mehta’s Film That Got Him Best Actor Critic Award at Filmfare.

The female lead, Sanya Malhotra posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie. Along with the post, she wrote, "Badhaai ho 4 saal hogaye. to a film super close to my heart. I'm grateful to be a part of a film this brilliant and to have met these amazing people. #4yearsofBadhaaihoSwipe all the way for a surprise @sheeba.chadha @ayushmannk @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @iamitrsharma @jungleepictures @pictureschrome @ishantanus #akshatghildiyal."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2wMf_IL_V/?hl=en

Gajraj Rao also celebrated four years of Badhaai Ho with a sweet note.

"Celebrating 4 beautiful years of this unconventional but kaafi pyaari si family #4YearsOfBadhaaiHo @ayushmannk @sanyamalhotra_ @neena_gupta @gajrajrao #SurekhaSikri @sheeba.chadha @shardul_rana_ @iamitrsharma @aleya.sen @hemantbhandari @ishantanus #AkshatGhildial #AyushmannKhurrana #SanyaMalhotra #NeenaGupta #SheebaChadha #GajrajRao #ChromePictures #JungleePictures #Anniversary #MovieAnniversary #4Years #AnniversaryPost," he captioned the video reel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2Ka0lp9u5/?hl=en

'Badhaai Ho' is a fun ride with some rib-tickling comedy. It narrates the story of the embarrassment faced by a family when Ayushmann's mother, played by Neena Gupta, becomes pregnant at an older age. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)