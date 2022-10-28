Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Friday night, set temperatures soaring by posting his shirtless image.

He posted the hot picture with a quirky caption.

Also Read | Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown and Singer Mariah Carey to Have Potential Music Collab.

"May I come in? Oh I'm already in. Time for some action. Jald hi kuch bataungi ki agli dafa kab aunga," Ayushmann captioned the post.

As soon as Ayushmann dropped the picture, fans and members of the film industry went gaga over it.

Also Read | Nithya Menen Leaves Fans Confused by Posting Pic of Positive Pregnancy Test on Social Media (View Post).

Tiger Shroff dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

"Hottest," a social media user wrote.

"Hayeee hot," a netizen commented.

"Matlab kya," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Doctor G', which opened to mixed reviews. In the upcoming months, he will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2' and 'An Action Hero'.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)