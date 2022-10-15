Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Doctor G' has raked in Rs 3.87 crore at box office on day one of the release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Despite low pre-release buzz, #DoctorG puts up a decent total on Day 1... National chains fare better, while mass pockets are extremely dull... Has scope for improvement on Day 2 and 3... Needs that push for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 3.87 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Also Read | Issi Ke Saath Khatam Hoti Hai Ek Aur Saturday Ki Class. Par Don’t Worry, Miloge Aap … – Latest Tweet by ColorsTV.

Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann plays the role of Dr Uday Gupta.

On playing the role of a male gynaecologist, Ayushmann said, "I wanted to be a doctor in life, nobody knows about it. I tried Physics, chemistry, and bio in the 11th and 12th. I have even given PMT exams, CBSE PMT Karnataka CET, all these exams I had gone through the drill. Not in real life, but at least I become a doctor in the film."

Also Read | Taken Star Liam Neeson in Talks To Lead 'Naked Gun' Reboot.

Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh are also a part of the film, which was released on Friday. It is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)