New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrated their 21st dating anniversary in Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday.

The duo who has been married for 13 years, has been vacationing in Sawai Madhopur with their two kids and several childhood friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a glimpse of how she and Ayushmann celebrated their special day by having a small cake-cutting ceremony at the venue.

The first snap features Tahira embracing Ayushmann as they click a selfie, while the second picture shows two hands covering a cake that has 'Happy dating anniversary umm' written on it.

"21 years of creating memories And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation! Umm forever #happydatinganniversary," Tahira captioned the post.

Ayushmann also shared a reel video from their trip on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It's our dating anniversary @tahirakashyap And also it was @sukriti_vk's birthday yesterday. And we had the best time with our friends from childhood with whom we became the goofiest beasts in Ranthambore. The animals were happy to spot us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to come up with her debut directorial venture 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.

Talking about Ayushmann's work front, he will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek', which will release on May 13, 2022. Recently, he wrapped up the London schedule of his upcoming film, 'An Action Hero'. (ANI)

