Entertainment News | Azteca Stadium Turns into Musical, Cultural Festival as Mana, J Balvin, Belinda Headline Vibrant FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Show

Mexico City [Mexico], June 12 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off in dazzling fashion at Mexico City's historic Estadio Azteca, as music, culture and football merged in a vibrant opening ceremony that celebrated Mexico's rich heritage while welcoming the world to the tournament.

The ceremony began with a colourful showcase of traditional Mexican culture, featuring folkloric dancers, stunning visual displays and performances.

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The event set the tone for what can be described as the largest World Cup in history, jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Music took centre stage throughout the evening. Mexican cumbia icons Los Angeles Azules joined forces with pop star Belinda, delighting fans with their performance, singing their latest song for the FIFA World Cup album.

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Danny Ocean also enthralled audiences with his performance, having contributed 'Partidazo' to the official World Cup 2026 album.

Moving forward, Colombian stars J Balvin and Ryan Castro energised the crowd with a joint performance of their biggest hits.

Before closing out, Balvin treated the audience to his global smash hit 'I Like It', offering a thrilling finish.

One of the night's major highlights came when legendary Mexican rock band Mana took the stage. Thousands of fans sang along as the group performed its beloved 1992 classic, "Oye Mi Amor," transforming the stadium into a massive chorus.

Last but not least, the grand opening ceremony saw global pop queen Shakira performing the much-awaited 'Dai Dai, which is the tournament's official anthem.

She was joined on stage by Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy, setting the perfect tone for football's biggest celebration.

Shakira not only crooned the football anthem but also captivated the crowd with her signature dance moves at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium.

The spectacle featured a giant trophy emerging dramatically from the centre of the pitch while dancers in traditional attire and vibrant costumes brought the performance to life with a dazzling display of colour and culture.

Co-host Mexico is taking on South Africa in the tournament's opening match at the Mexico City Stadium. Group A clash marks the beginning of the biggest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. (ANI)

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