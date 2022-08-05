Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Kajol turned a year older on Friday, and as usual, B-town showered her with praises and love on her special day.

Throughout her career spanning around three decades, Kajol won the hearts of audiences, contemporaries, and even the younger lot of actors, acting in some of the best films Hindi Cinema has ever produced. Best known to be a fun and loving person, Kajol made many friends in the industry, which is perhaps why she received love from so many people on social media.

Also Read | Katy Perry Issues Public Apology to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom Over Choosing Pete Davidson As 'Lover' for TikTok Answer.

Check out a few of them here as she turns 48.

Starting with Kareena, she shared a black and white photo of the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the lovely Kajol...(red heart emoji) tons of love always @Kajol"

Also Read | Puneeth Rajkumar to Be Honoured with Karnataka Ratna Award Posthumously on November 1: CM Bommai.

Her sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a lovely picture with Kajol on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Kajol!".

A special wish came from 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the powerhouse of talent @Kajol! May you keep entertaining us with your terrific performances & yet keep yourself so real, lots of love to you!"

Kajol's close friend and designer Manish Malhotra extended warm wishes to the actor writing, "Happy Birthday dearest @Kajol...you are the best and most special, lots of love".

Actor Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Birthday Kajol! Wishing you love and light always!"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a beautiful photo of the actor and penned a special note for her - "Happy Birthday Kajol Ma'am, may your infectious energy keep flowing forever! Lots and lots of love, and have a fantastic year".

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished his 'forever favourite actress' and wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the most versatile, creative, and my forever favourite actress @kajol...loads of love and wishes".

Kajol's close friends and family also extended warm wishes to her on her special day. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently announced a collaboration with Disney+Hotstar, with which she is all set to make her OTT debut. She also has Salaam Venky, directed by actor and filmmaker Revathi, in her kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)