California [US], February 8 (ANI): The 30th Critics Choice Awards, held on Friday (early Saturday morning in India), at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, saw 'Baby Reindeer' emerge as the victor in the Best Limited Series category.

The Netflix series, which has been making waves for its gripping narrative and stellar performances, bested a competitive field that included 'Disclaimer', 'Masters of the Air', 'The Penguin', and several others.

'Baby Reindeer', created by and starring Richard Gadd, is a British black comedy-drama thriller that has captivated audiences since its release on April 11, 2024.

The series, adapted from Gadd's autobiographical one-man show, delves into the life of Donny Dunn (Gadd), a comedian who grapples with a disturbing relationship with a stalker, Martha, portrayed by Jessica Gunning.

The series has been lauded for its sharp writing, dark humor, and deep emotional resonance.

At the same ceremony, Jessica Gunning took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her standout role as Martha Scott in 'Baby Reindeer'.

Gunning's portrayal of a complex character with a criminal past earned critical acclaim and solidified her place as one of the year's most impressive performers.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Gunning expressed her gratitude to the series' creator Richard Gadd, saying, "[He] changed my life actually, choosing me to play Martha, so I want to say thank you to him for everyone."

Gunning also thanked the entire Baby Reindeer team, noting the collective effort that went into making the show a success.

'Baby Reindeer' has been a massive success both critically and commercially, securing several prestigious awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards, among them Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Lead Actor for Richard Gadd.

The Critics Choice Awards, initially set for January 12, 2025, were delayed until February 7 due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the event celebrated the best in film and television, with 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' leading the film nominations.

On the television side, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while 'Baby Reindeer' shared the spotlight with several other hit series, including 'Abbott Elementary' and 'Hacks'.

The prestigious awards ceremony was streamed live in India, on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

