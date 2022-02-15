Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a fiery new character poster of his much-awaited film 'Bachchhan Paandey' with co-star Kriti Sanon.

The makers have also included slight changes in the film's title which was earlier spelt as 'Bachchan Pandey'.

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, will be unveiled on February 18.

Along with sharing his poster on his Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022."

'Bachchhan Paandey' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film that is set to hit theatres on March 18. (ANI)

