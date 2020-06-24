Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Upcoming 'Bachelorette' star Clare Crawley opened up about her "really, really abusive relationship" that she was in just before she went on Juan Pablo's season of 'The Bachelor.'

According to Fox News, the 39-year-old TV star told 'Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin that she only recently started opening up about her dark past to friends and producers.

Also Read | Teri Gali Song Poster: Asim Riaz Gazes At Barbie Maan Flashing His Amazing Smile in the Upcoming Track's Still (View Pic).

She said, "There's a lot that I went through that I want [the contestants] to know the hard, ugly, embarrassing struggles of my life to appreciate the woman that I am today, and I want a man to love me for that, and not just for the easy makeup and hair. Anybody can love you for the easy fun times and the smiles and the laughs."

Crawley added: "I want somebody to love me for all the hard stuff that I've been through. It's been something that I've hidden for so many years."

Also Read | Bulbbul: Is Anushka Sharma's Netflix Drama Copied From Thai Film Krasue: Inhuman Kiss as Twitterati Claims? Here's the Truth!.

She then got candid about her biggest struggles.

"At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist's assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows," Crawley said.

Despite the hardships, she told podcast hosts that overcoming everything was her "superpower."

She continued, "And after a while, you look back and you go, 'I can't believe how far I've come.'"

The actor expressed that she hopes coming forward about her abuse will resonate with viewers.

"It does get better and things can change," she said. "I'm a courageous woman now. Even when I am weak, I still have the courage within myself to do hard things. That is something that I'm proud of now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)