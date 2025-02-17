London [UK], February 17 (ANI): 'Conclave' has been adjudged the Oustanding British film at the 78th edition of the BAFTA Awards.

This time, 'Conclave' dominated the prestigious gala with 12 nominations including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor, and Casting.

Peter Straughan wrote the script, adapted from the Robert Harris novel. Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brian F. O'Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl with Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini also star. Producers are Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris, Alice Dawson, as per Deadline.

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) who is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

BAFTA 2025 were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

