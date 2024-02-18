London [UK], February 18 (ANI): Stars have started arriving on the red carpet of BAFTA 2024, and 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy undoubtedly grabbed eyeballs with his dapper look.

Cillian, who is nominated for Best Actor at this year's BAFTA Awards, opted for a black long overcoat that he paired with a black shirt and pants. He was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs.

His co-star Downey Jr, who is up for supporting actor, also marked a stylish presence on the red carpet.

He donned a grey suit with a starfish-shaped brooch.

'Oppenheimer' is leading nominations at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The film secured 13 nods. The film is competing for British Academy honors in categories such as best film, director (for Nolan), adapted screenplay, as well as for best leading actor (Cillian Murphy), best-supporting actress (Emily Blunt) and best-supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others.

Now it is to be seen how many awards 'Oppenheimer' will manage to bag at the ceremony, which is underway at London's Royal Festival Hall. (ANI)

