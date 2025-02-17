London [UK], February 17 (ANI): Brady Corbet took home award for Best Director for his film 'The Brutalist' at the 78th edition of BAFTA.

Deadline shared the update. The awards were streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.

In January, Brady even bagged the Best Director Award at Golden Globes 2025.

While accepting the award, writer-director Brady Corbet pushed for more autonomy for filmmakers, as per The Hollywood Reporter."I'm incredibly moved," said Corbet, who also won for best film director earlier in Sunday's ceremony. He then quipped, "I prepared one speech, not two."

As it turned out, Corbet still had plenty on his mind.

"I just wanted to leave everyone with something to think about: Final-cut tiebreak goes to the director," he told the crowd."It's sort of a controversial statement. It shouldn't be. It shouldn't be controversial at all. I was told that this film was un-distributable. I was told that no one would come out and see it. I was told the film wouldn't work."

Corbet continued, "I don't resent that, but I want to use this as an opportunity to lift up filmmakers -- not just my fellow nominees but all of the extraordinary directors in this room. Films don't exist without the filmmakers. Please, let's support them. Let's prop them up."

As per Variety, "The Brutalist" follows 30 years in the life of Laszlo Toth (Adrien Brody), a "Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survived the Holocaust," according to its synopsis. "After the end of World War II, he emigrated to the United States with his wife, Erzsebet (Felicity Jones), to experience the American dream. Laszlo initially endures poverty and indignity, but he soon lands a contract with a mysterious and wealthy client, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), that will change the course of his life." (ANI)

