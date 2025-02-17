London [UK], February 17 (ANI): If you have enjoyed watching 'Conclave', then this update will surely bring a smile to your face. Edward Berger's directorial walked away with some of the biggest prizes at the Bafta film awards on Sunday.

The film was named Best Film at the prestigious award ceremony. It also ended up winning awards for outstanding British film, adapted screenplay and editing.

Peter Straughan wrote the script, adapted from the Robert Harris novel. Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brian F. O'Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl with Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini also star. Producers are Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Robert Harris, Alice Dawson, as per Deadline.

Conclave follows Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) who is tasked with running the covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

BAFTA 2025 were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

Taking place in the lead-up to the Oscars on March 2, the BAFTAs can often be an accurate predictor of who goes home with the gold in the States. (ANI)

