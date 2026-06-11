Entertainment News | Baharathiraja Final Rites: Fans, Celebs Gather at Theni to Pay Homage to Veteran Tamil Director

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): The fans and celebrities gathered at Theni to pay their last respects to veteran director Bharathiraja, who passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 85 on Wednesday.

Bharathiraja's mortal remains arrived in Theni earlier in the day, where family members, members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans gathered to pay their last respects to the iconic filmmaker.

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The fans paid their last respects by offering flowers on the mortal remains of the director. The final rites were held amid tight security. Among many visitors, the AIADMK leaders Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar and director P Samuthirakani and Vetri Maaran also attended the final rites to pay their last respects to Bharathiraja at Theni on Thursday.

Apart from the celebs, a large number of fans also paid homage to the director Bharathiraja.

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Authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the cremation, which took place today. Ahead of the final rites, DIG Sasi Mohan inspected the venue and reviewed the security arrangements put in place for the large number of mourners expected to attend.

Police personnel have been deployed in and around the area to ensure the proceedings are conducted smoothly. Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam also arrived in Theni to pay her last respects to Bharathiraja.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday paid his last respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure whose contribution to Tamil cinema and the South Indian film industry will never be forgotten.

Rajinikanth visited the residence of the late filmmaker in Chennai to pay his last respects after the director passed away on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside Bharathiraja's residence, Rajinikanth reflected on the filmmaker's immense role in shaping the industry. Describing him as someone who gave "new life" to South Indian cinema, the superstar said Bharathiraja was always willing to stand by artists and technicians during difficult times.

"Bharathiraja played a pivotal role in nurturing and elevating the South Indian film industry. He made the industry flourish and gave it new life. Whenever directors, actors, or anyone from the film fraternity faced difficulties, he would stand up for them, fight for their rights, and help resolve their problems."

"Bharathiraja's contributions to cinema would remain unforgettable regardless of how many years pass. His achievements and service to the industry will never fade. His name will remain forever in the hearts of the Tamil people. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," he added.

Apart from him, several prominent South Indian celebrities also visited Bharathiraja's residence after the director's demise, including Suriya and Thiagarajan.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, remembering him as a towering figure of Indian cinema whose work transformed Tamil filmmaking and beautifully captured the essence of rural life.

PM Modi took to his X account to extend his condolences to the director's family and countless admirers, and recalled the lasting impact Bharathiraja had on Indian cinema through his storytelling and memorable films. Remembering the filmmaker as a "towering figure" who reached the highest levels of success in the film industry, Modi also praised the way Bharathiraja portrayed village life on screen."

"Mr. Bharathiraja's passing brings immense sorrow. He provided works that transformed Tamil cinema and stood as a towering figure who reached the pinnacle in the film industry. In particular, the way he depicted rural life is highly commendable. In this sorrowful moment, all my thoughts are joined with his family members and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on X.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today.

His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.'

His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)