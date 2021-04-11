Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri on Sunday said he has recovered from coronavirus and returned home from a hospital here.

The 68-year-old singer, known for his work in several films of the late 1970s-80s like "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"With the blessings of almighty and my loved ones I am back home," Lahiri wrote alongside his picture.

The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital here earlier this month as a precautionary measure after he was detected with "mild COVID symptoms".

In his post, Lahiri expressed his gratitude to the healthcare staff of the hospital as well as his fan, who wished for his speedy recovery.

"A special thank you to the doctors, Nurses and staff of #breachcandyhospital. Thank you all for the prayers and good wishes #covidwarriors" he said.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 9,330 fresh cases and 28 deaths, taking the count of infections to 5,10,512 and the toll to 11,944.

