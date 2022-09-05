Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Former U.S. President Barack Obama won his first notable Emmy award for the narration of Netflix's documentary series, 'Our Great National Parks' on Saturday.

After Dwight Eisenhower, Obama becomes the second President to win an Emmy award.

According to Deadline, Dwight Eisenhower was awarded an honorary Governors Award by the Television Academy while he was still in office in 1956, now Grammy-winner Obama becomes the second President to win an Emmy.

Obama won the Outstanding Narrator award at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War), David Attenborough's 'The Mating Game', W. Kamau Bell's four-part documentary 'We Need to Talk About Cosby' and Lupita Nyong'o (Serengeti II) in a star-studded category.

Earlier in 2016, he was also nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy for the TV show ' David Attenborough Meets President Obama', as per Deadline Magazine.

Obama wasn't present at the awards and the Academy accepted on his behalf after RuPaul presented the category.

The five-part documentary 'Our Great National Parks' was produced by the Obamas' production company Higher Ground, the former president and Michelle Obama's production company created the five-part docuseries on national parks and wildlife throughout the world.

Freeborne Media and Wild Space Productions also produced the series, which features locations as near and far as the Monterey Bay National Marine Aquarium in California, Tsavo, Kenya and Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia, reported Deadline.

The series, which launched in April, forms part of the Obamas' multi-year film and TV deal that the President and his wife did with renowned streaming services Netflix in 2018.

Netflix also extended their wishes and shared a congratulatory post for the Emmy winner.

The post reads, "Congrats to President Barack Obama who just became the first President to win a competitive Emmy for narrating Our Great National Parks." (ANI)

