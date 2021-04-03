Los Angeles, Apr 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Barry Jenkins and his banner Pastel have signed a first-look deal with HBO and streamer HBO Max.

As per the deal, studio A24 will executive produce all the projects that Pastel will develop for HBO and HBO Max.

According to Variety, Jenkins and his Pastel partners -- Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak -- had previously been under a first-look pact at Amazon Studios.

Their new deal allows for A24 to work with Pastel outside of the HBO/HBO Max first-look umbrella as well.

Jenkins is best known for critically-acclaimed and award-winning movies "Moonlight" and "If Beale Street Could Talk", both produced by Pastel.

The banner collaborated with Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment for Amazon's limited series "The Underground Railroad", which Jenkins has directed.

The 10-episode show, based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in May.

