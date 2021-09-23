Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): With the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, cricket fever is rising, and many, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, have been affected.

On Thursday, Big B took a stroll down memory lane and recalled playing cricket during the shoot of his film 'Mr. Natwarlal' in Kashmir years ago.

He also shared a black and white picture in which he can be seen holding a cricket bat and stated how the bat felt way too small.

"Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir ??? I think .. Balla zara chota padh gaya (the bat was a little small)," he captioned the post.

The image has left netizens in splits.

"Hahahha that balla," a fan commented.

"Nice shot sir," another user wrote adding a laughing emoji to his comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

