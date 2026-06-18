Entertainment News | 'Batwara 1947' Teaser Out: Aamir Khan's Voice-over Sets Emotional Tone for 1947 Partition Drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): The highly anticipated historical drama 'Batwara 1947' has officially pulled back the curtain on its first teaser on Thursday.

The teaser of the upcoming historical period drama 'Batwara 1947' (formely titled 'Lahore 1947') has been released, opening with an impactful and emotional voice-over by Aamir Khan.

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Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the teaser plunges into the chaos of the 1947 Partition, depicting violent riots and the deep emotional turmoil that engulfed the Indian subcontinent during the division.

While the footage begins with large-scale unrest, it gradually narrows its lens to the personal and human consequences of the border split.

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Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is prominently featured as an elderly, helpless woman stranded in Pakistan who refuses to leave her ancestral home.

The narrative then shifts to Sunny Deol, who appears as the central protagonist, a man driven by courage and humanity amid widespread violence and fear.

The teaser also features Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, who are seen alongside Sunny Deol in intense sequences where they confront violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh.

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The project boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.

Noted playwright Asghar Wajahat, best known for his acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, has contributed to the film's dialogues.

The film's emotional tone is further elevated by its music, composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The film marks a significant reunion between Deol and Santoshi, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as 'Ghayal', 'Damini' and 'Ghatak'.

'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

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