Kyiv [Ukraine], December 2 (ANI): British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls recently met Ukraine President Volodymyr in the war-torn country.

Taking to Instagram, Grylls penned a note sharing he wanted to know how Zelenskyy was coping for an upcoming programme "but got so much more."

Also Read | Freddy Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan Plays Against Type and Emerges Victorious in This Dark Thriller With Alaya F in Good Form as Well! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other. As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle. Through this special programme the world will see a side of President Zelensky that has never been shown before. What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping... I got so much more. The programme is coming soon. Thank you @zelenskiy_official for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay Strong," Grylls wrote.

He also shared a few pictures from his meeting with Zelenskyy.

Also Read | India Lockdown Movie Review: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Drama, Starring Prateik Babbar and Shweta Basu Prasad, is Too Trite to Do Justice to Its Hard-hitting Premise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Wow....can't wait for the programme."

"Stay strong Ukraine. Thank you Grylls for paying a visit to Ukraine,' another social media user wrote.

Russian attacks in Ukraine have damaged about 32,000 civilian targets and more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, according to CNN.

"As one would expect of the terrorists, Russians target civilian targets. To date, about 32,000 such targets have been damaged by Russian missiles and shells. These are primarily private houses or civilian apartment buildings," Yevhenii Yenin, a Ukrainian diplomat, said in an interview with Ukrainian media recently.

"Only 3 per cent of recorded attacks have been on military facilities..As of now, more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities -- airfields, bridges, oil depots, electricity substations, etc -- all of these got hit," Yenin said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called on United Nations Security Council to support Ukraine's 'peace formula.'

In a virtual address at the UNSC on Wednesday, Zelenskyy stressed that there must not be any room for terror in the world."I emphasize once again - it's time to support the Ukrainian Peace Formula! There must be no opportunity left for terror in the world!" Zelenskyy said at the UNSC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)