Entertainment News | 'Became a Lifelong Arsenal Fan in 2001': Ranveer Gets Nostalgic, Slips into Fanboy Mode After Club's Historic Win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Celebrating Arsenal's historic win in the Premier League, actor Ranveer Singh slipped into full fanboy mode, revisiting memories of his younger days spent passionately watching Arsenal matches.

Sharing an emotional post on Instagram after the club's victory, Ranveer reflected on the excitement, loyalty and nostalgia tied to his long-standing love for the club.

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"Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose. After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wengers 'Invincibles' play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan. That was in 2001, I was 16. And I chose well. What style, what flair, what a dazzling club!" Ranveer recalled.

Referring to the club being crowned the Premier League Champions, the 'Dhurandhar' star added, "Then, times changed. The tides of fortune kept ebbing, for what became a cruel age. But today, after 22 arduous years of struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency, pride and glory is restored at Arsenal football club. A redemption arc for the ages."

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Ranveer emphasised how the club's victory comes as a "life lesson."

"It's more than football, it's a life lesson. Stay the course, keep believing in yourself, trust the process, maintain the purity in your intent and back it with unrelenting hard work, the reward will come. Loyalty and resilience matter most in hard times. What a magnificent triumph by Super Mik's young Gunners. An unforgettable chapter in sports history. Long live The Arsenal. #COYG," he wrote.

For the first time in 22 years, Arsenal was crowned the Premier League champions after a 1-1 draw between Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Wednesday, according to the Premier League website.

The win marked manager Mikel Arteta's first Premier League title.

The last time The Gunners clinched a Premier League title was in the 2003/04 season, when they won under manager Arsene Wenger and the captaincy of Patrick Vieira.

Arsenal have now secured four Premier League titles, moving two ahead of Liverpool and just one behind Chelsea. (ANI)

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