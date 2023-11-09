Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Anjali Anand is known for her roles in 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala', and the hit film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The actress was also seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', and will soon be seen participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. Anjali opened up on navigating the journey as an actor and also shared her passion for playing impactful characters.

Also Read | Adele Ends Four-Month Sobriety Stint, Plans to Toast Vegas Residency with Red Wine Despite the Consequences.

Talking about the challenging journey of becoming an actor, Anjali said, "Becoming an actor is a challenging journey, with countless aspiring individuals arriving in the city daily, all chasing their dreams. Not everyone's aspirations are fulfilled, making it a daunting place, but perseverance is key. It's a demanding process that requires time, but maintaining dedication and self-belief is crucial."

Many attribute luck to making a difference in an actor's career; Anjali agrees but says hard work and dedication cannot be ignored. "Indeed, a combination of luck, hard work, dedication, and unwavering discipline in your craft is essential. However, being at the right place at the right time plays a significant role. To me, the most crucial stroke of luck is when your name is mentioned in rooms where you're not present. If that happens, you're incredibly fortunate. I can attest that having someone mention my name in front of a highly influential person led to a significant career opportunity, illustrating the profound impact of this kind of luck."

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

Actors often say they do not want to play the same type of role again. Anjali said in a statement that it depends on an individual's choice as every actor is different. "Actors have the flexibility to choose whether they want to take on the same role repeatedly or seek variety in their work. It varies from one actor to another. Some may feel uncomfortable sticking to one type of role, and that's perfectly acceptable. Others may prefer diversity in their roles, always on the lookout for something new and exciting."

When asked about the type of role she wants to do in future, Anjali said there's no specific role but shares her passion for exploring different types of characters. "I don't have a specific role in mind; I aspire to take on a wide range of characters. What truly excites me are roles that offer complexity and layers, allowing me to delve deep into the human experience. It's incredibly enjoyable to explore facets of humanity that I may not encounter in my own life. When I step into a character's costume, I become that person, and my entire body language transforms to embody their essence. This process is a beautiful and transformative experience, and I'm passionate about portraying intriguing and diverse characters that can inspire and captivate others."(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)