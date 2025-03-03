Los Angeles (California) [US], March 3 (ANI): The 97th Academy Awards were not just about the films but also about fashion, and this year, from the red carpet to the after-parties, Indian fashion was seen making a mark at Hollywood's most prestigious event.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, wore a stunning red saree by ace Indian designer Sabyasachi. She completed her look with a beautiful statement necklace and earrings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery.

Take a look

Another celebrity who was spotted wearing an Indian designer at the event was Thai singer and actress Lalisa Manoban during her performance at the 2025 Oscars. Manoban wore a black tonal leotard from Rahul Mishra's Spring Couture 2025 collection, titled 'Gaian Genesis.'

Filmmaker Karan Johar also made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with his bold fashion choice. He turned heads in a sharp, tailored all-black suit by designer Gaurav Gupta. A behind-the-scenes video posted by Diet Sabya on Instagram showed Johar preparing for the event, showcasing his attention to detail.

For the after-party, Johar kept the sleek look going with an all-black tailored suit--black shirt, sharp blazer, and matching trousers. The standout detail was the golden accents, which added an extra touch of luxury to his ensemble.

The Oscars, which concluded on Monday, saw Anora take home five Academy Awards, including the highly coveted Best Picture. Directed by Sean Baker, the film also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Although Demi Moore, who had already won a Critics Choice, SAG, and Golden Globe award for her performance in The Substance, missed out on the Oscar, Mikey Madison's performance in Anora earned her the Best Actress award, making it a remarkable night for the film. (ANI)

