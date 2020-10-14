Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): American model Bella Hadid has been quietly dating a new man Duke Nicholson, the actor grandson of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson, sources exclusively confirmed.

According to Page Six, an insider told the outlet that the pair has been spending time together since at least late last month when Nicholson saw Hadid on a trip to New York.

The source added that the duo also went away for Hadid's recent birthday before she headed for an all-girls island getaway.

The model turned 24 last week and celebrated by taking a group of gal pals on vacation via private jet. She posted images on Instagram and wrote, "Oh gosh I feel just really lucky ... I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable."

The source to Page Six said that prior to the trip, Hadid was celebrating with her new beau, which did not make it onto social media.

In 2019, Nicholson had a role in Jordan Peele's horror film 'Us' and appeared alongside Lana Del Rey on the cover of her Grammy-nominated album 'Norman F ** king Rockwell!' He's also in director Nicholas Jarecki's upcoming movie 'Dreamland,' with Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly.

A Hollywood Reporter profile on Duke last year described the 20-year-old as '6-foot-1 with shaggy hair and striking, almost menacing looks."

Page Six reported that Duke's mother is designer Jennifer Nicholson, and his father is former professional surfer Mark Norfleet.

The supermodel dated singer 'The Weeknd' on and off for years. Hadid recently appeared earlier this month in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. She is the sister of model Gigi and daughter of former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Yolanda. Her brother, Anwar, is dating Dua Lipa. (ANI)

