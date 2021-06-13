Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after some brief time apart from one another, recently reunited with each other in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, Affleck previously spent time bonding with Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez earlier in the week when the Justice League star was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas that featured Rodriguez, on the set. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

Another source has now revealed, "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."

The source added, "Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

Prior to their reunion, Lopez had been keeping busy filming a music video in Miami Beach. She also just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix with a focus on diversity and inclusion both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first ignited in late April when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, the pair has been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives, and Miami, where Lopez has her home base.

Earlier this month, another source told People magazine that the two "are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

The source also revealed that Lopez "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Affleck, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 and co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli'. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle before officially splitting by January 2004.

In April, Lopez and Rodriguez had released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to People magazine that Lopez ultimately broke up with the athlete.

Affleck also recently dated actor Ana de Armas. The 'Deep Water' costars split in January, after first being romantically linked in early 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)