Entertainment News | Ben Schwartz Joins 'The Beatles -- A Four-Film Cinematic Event'

Los Angeles [US], June 13 (ANI): Actor Ben Schwartz, known for voicing Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has joined the cast of 'The Beatles -- A Four-Film Cinematic Event', directed by Sam Mendes, according to Variety.

Schwartz will play New York disc jockey Murray the K.

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The ambitious project features an ensemble cast including Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The film series also stars Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, according to Variety.

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Other key cast members include Harry Lloyd as legendary producer George Martin, while James Norton has been confirmed as Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

The wider supporting cast features David Morrissey as Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as John Lennon's Aunt Mimi, Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as press officer Derek Taylor and Adam Pally as music manager Allen Klein.

Each of the four films will focus on a different member of The Beatles' journey, telling their story from individual perspectives before converging to depict their rise from Liverpool to global fame and eventual breakup in 1970, according to Variety.

This marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life-story and music rights for a scripted feature film project, according to Variety.

The films are being directed by Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind American Beauty and 1917, with scripts by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan and Jack Thorne. Mendes is producing alongside Pippa Harris, Julie Pastor and Alexandra Derbyshire under Neal Street Productions.

Sony Pictures will finance and distribute all four films worldwide, with theatrical releases planned for April 2028.

Ben Schwartz, who has appeared in projects such as Parks and Recreation, The Other Guys and Transformers: Age of Extinction, will next be seen reprising his role as Sonic in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, scheduled for release on March 14, 2027. He is also developing and starring in the TV adaptation of The Earliest Show, and will appear in the upcoming Netflix comedy Bad Day, according to Variety. (ANI)

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