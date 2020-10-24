Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) Filmmaker Ben Wheatley will be directing the sequel to shark thriller "The Meg".

The 2018 movie, helmed by Jon Turteltaub, featured British star Jason Statham as a shark expert who fights tooth and nail against a giant prehistoric shark called a megalodon.

Also Read | This Is Us Season 5 Sneak Peek: Makers Release A Two-Minute Clip Ahead Of The Two-Hour Premiere On NBC (Watch Video).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon and Erich Hoeber wrote the most recent draft of the film's screenplay.

Statham and other cast members -- Li Bingbing and Ruby Rose -- are expected to return for the sequel.

Also Read | Mirzapur 2 Ending Explained: What Does the Secret Post-Credit Scene Mean and How Will the Bloody Finale Impact Mirzapur 3? (SPOILER ALERT).

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Belle Avery will produce the feature, which hails from Warner Bros.

Catherine Ying, Li Ruigang, E. Bennett Walsh, Gerald Molen and Randy Greenberg will serve as executive producers.

Wheatley is known for making movies such as "High Rise" and "Free Fire". He most recently directed Netflix's "Rebecca", starring Armie Hammer, Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)