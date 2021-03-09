Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) A Bengali biopic of legendary advertisement film and documentary maker Hiralal Sen, known to be one of the torchbearers of Indian cinema, has been made.

Actor Kinjal Nanda has essayed the role of Sen, while Saswata Chatterjee has portrayed the role of another key character Jamshedji Madan and Tannishtha Biswas has brought to life the character of Kusum Kumari Devi in periodic movie 'Hiralal' that was released in theatres on March 5.

"Hiralal Sen was one of those forgotten figures in the Indian film industry who had sought to make it an important medium of entertainment and information at the same time. The movie will help people know more about Sen," Nanda told PTI on Tuesday.

Sen, in whose name an award was constituted in the competition section of Indian films in the Kolkata International Film Festival, was born into a rich family in Barisal in present-day Bangladesh in 1866 and he got addicted to talkies after watching one at Star Theatre in Kolkata in 1898.

He started the Royal Bioscope Company with his brother Matilal Sen and gave a new dimension to movies with advertisement films and documentaries.

The company had to be shut in 1913 due to Sen's lack of business acumen and he died of cancer in 1917, days after a devastating fire broke out at a warehouse storing all his works.

"The film is a tribute to one of the torchbearers of Indian cinema. It is an attempt to reconstruct his life and works," director Arun Roy said.

