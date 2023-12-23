Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Aruna Irani, who have worked together in the film 'Beta', recently reunited and treated fans with their picture. Not only the star cast but film's director Indra Kumar posed with the duo.

Taking to Instagram, Kher treated fans with a picture from the 'Beta' reunion.

Also Read | Christmas 2023: Paris Hilton Radiates Holiday Joy As She Poses With Husband Carter Reum, Daughter London Marilyn and Son Phoenix in Matching Family Pajamas (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1LtfPLi7q5/

The image captured Kher posing with Aruna Irani and her brother snd director Indra Kumar.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in Hollywood Season Photo Dump Capturing Holiday Bliss With Husband Nick Jonas (View Pics).

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "After a long time met my favorite actress Aruna Irani. Aruna ji is the best and beautiful actress of Indian cinema world. The songs filmed on these have left an amit impression on all of our lives, especially the lives of the people of my generation. Got to learn a lot whenever I have done this with them! Especially his brother Indra Kumar ji who is standing with us in the picture, his film "Beta" enjoyed a lot by working! Mr. Aruna! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life. May you always smile and be happy. All hail! #ArunaIrani #Brilliance #IndraKumar"

Anupam Kher and Aruna Irani worked tighter in films like 'Sansar', 'Beta' , 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' and others.

'Beta', directed by Indra Kumar, was one of the biggest hits of 1992 and won a series of awards. How can we forget the iconic song 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' of this film.

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "My favourite movie is beta what a movie...what songs...just wow."

Another user commented, "Beauty of the Brilliance."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.

Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)