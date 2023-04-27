Los Angeles [US], April 27 (ANI): Actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for his role 'Better Call Saul', is now will be a part of the second season of 'The Bear'.

Character details for Odenkirk are being kept under wraps, but the actor is said to be boarding the show in a guest role, Variety reported.

The second season of 'The Bear' will premiere in June. The show also stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an elite chef who returns home to run his family's Chicago sandwich shop after his older brother dies by suicide.

Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes comprise "The Bear's" chaotic kitchen staff, while Abby Elliott stars as Carmy's sister, Natalie.

After its debut, "The Bear" became FX's most-watched half-hour series and took home trophies from the Screen Actors, Writers and Producers Guild Awards. Additionally, White won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy. Season 1 of "The Bear" is available to stream on Hulu

Odenkirk currently stars as a college English teacher coping with a midlife crisis on AMC's dark comedy 'Lucky Hank'.

In 2022, he wrapped up a 13-year run playing criminal lawyer and amigo del cartel Saul Goodman on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul', for which he received five Emmy nominations in the lead actor category.

'Better Call Saul' will compete at the Emmys for the last time this year, for the second installment of its sixth and final season. (ANI)

