Los Angeles, Sep 21 (PTI) "GLOW" star Betty Gilpin has joined the cast of the upcoming Showtime drama series "Three Women".

Previously announced cast members of the show include Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise, reported Variety.

Based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, the series is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives.

While Sloane (Wise) is a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, Gia (played by Woodley) is a writer grieving the loss of her family.

Gilpin will play Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.

Taddeo has adapted "Three Women" for the screen and will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum are also attached to executive produce, with Louise Friedberg serving as executive producer and director of the first two episodes.

